Missing New York City woman ID’d as body found partially clothed with possible burn marks, police say

A woman who was found partially clothed with possible burn marks on her skin reportedly had been missing just days before two people discovered her body in a wooded area of New York City.

Yelena Rabkina, 30, was found dead near Long Pond Park in Staten island’s Tottenville neighborhood Monday, police said. Two people, believed to be teens, were walking in the wooded area when they came across the 30-year-old woman’s body, which was not fully clothed and partially decomposed, police told Fox News on Monday.

It’s still unclear how Rabkina died. The medical examiner was conducting an autopsy.

WOMAN’S BODY, PARTIALLY CLOTHED WITH POSSIBLE BURN MARKS, DISCOVERED IN NEW YORK CITY WOODS, POLICE SAY

Rabkina, who reportedly had a history of mental illness, was last seen about 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, the New York Post reported. Rabkina’s friend, Anastasia Vasilchuk, wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that her phone had been off for four days since her disappearance.

“As much as I’m fighting tears back and refuse to believe that this wonderful soul is no longer with me, I must inform you that she has been found dead,” Vasilchuk wrote in a Facebook post on Monday shortly after Rabkina’s body was located.

Officials said the body had been in the woods for at least a couple of days, though the specific amount of time was unclear.