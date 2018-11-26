Woman’s body, partially clothed with possible burn marks, discovered in New York City woods, police say

The partially clothed, possibly burned body of a woman was discovered Sunday by two people in a wooded area near a New York City school, police said.

The two, believed to be teens, were walking near Long Pond Park on Staten Island when they found the unidentified woman, who was unresponsive, police said.

They called 911 around 1 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene to find the body, which was not fully clothed and decomposed, the NYPD told Fox News.

Officials said the body had possible burn marks on it and had been in the woods for at least a couple of days, though the specific amount of time was unclear.

The medical examiner was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities are investigating how the body ended up in the Tottenville woods.