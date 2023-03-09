Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger is found safe, while police arrest young male

A 14-year-old Indiana teenager, who police say they believed was in "extreme danger" after vanishing earlier this week, has been found safe.

Emily Barger, who previously last was seen in Georgetown around 1 a.m. Monday, has been located 200 miles away in Attica, a city west of Indianapolis, officials said Wednesday night.

"I am glad she is back home and the Attica Police Department needs to get a special thanks, they did a great job getting her," Barger’s father, Shawn, told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

Prior to Barger being found, the Attica Police Department said they received information from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department that Barger was believed to be with an 18-year-old male, Terry Ross.

Police in Attica then found Ross walking on a street and were able to take him into custody without incident.

"Officers gained information that the juvenile female was staying in a shed behind a residence in Attica," the Attica Police Department said. "Officers responded to that area and located the juvenile. Officers transported the juvenile female to the Attica Police Department where she was reunited with her father."

Ross has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.

In an interview with WDRB, Shawn Barger said he noticed his daughter missing Monday morning when he went to wake her up for school and that she had left her phone behind.

"First time that's ever happened, and the window was cracked, and I was scared to death," Barger told WDRB.