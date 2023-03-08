Indiana police searching for missing 14-year-old Emily Barger, who is believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Police in Indiana are searching Wednesday for a missing 14-year-old teenager whom police believe is in "extreme danger."

Emily Barger was last seen Monday morning around 1 a.m. in Georgetown, Indiana, about 120 miles south of Indianapolis and just across the state’s border from Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Indiana State Police.

"The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emily Barger, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, and unknown clothing," police said in a Silver Alert, a bulletin for missing and endangered individuals.

"She is believed to be in extreme danger," the law enforcement message added.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Jeff Firkins told Fox News Digital that Barger was reported missing by her family.

In a message posted on a Facebook account Wednesday morning purportedly belonging to Emily's father Shawn, he wrote that "if you can see this in any way please come home you are in no trouble and I love and miss you very much."

"You have tons of family and friends out looking for you wanting to get you home please go to a gas station anywhere and tell them you need to get home call the police or me or anyone just please get home I love you," he added.

Further details about the nature of Barger's disappearance were not immediately available.