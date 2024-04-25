Expand / Collapse search
Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's autopsy complete, authorities say

Autopsy results will likely include a cause and manner of death for Morphew, who went missing from a bike ride in 2020

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Barry Morphew tells FOX 21 Colorado Springs that "people don't know the truth" about his wife's disappearance and death.

A Colorado medical examiner has completed an autopsy for Suzanne Morphew, a mom of two who went missing in 2020 before her remains were found in October 2023.

Authorities announced last year that Morphew's remains were located in the area of Moffat, Colorado, in Saguache County — about 45 miles south of her home in Maysville, Colorado, where the 49-year-old mother was reported missing on May 10, 2020.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Rob Low confirmed to Fox News Digital that the autopsy of Morphew's remains "is complete," and Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf "anticipates being able to release the autopsy report on Monday."

Morphew's remains were "NOT found anywhere in the vicinity of her home, the town nearby, or the county she lived in," attorney Iris Eytan, who represents Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, and his family, said in an October 2023 statement. 

Suzanne Morphew sitting at a table

The Suzanne Morphew murder case has become even more muddied after a Colorado attorney counsel accused 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley, who filed since-dropped murder charges against Suzanne's husband, Barry Morphew, of prosecutorial misconduct in an Oct. 30 complaint.

"[H]er remains were found in a shallow grave in a dry desert field of sagebrush and natural grasses. Contrary to prior accusations, her remains were not found in a rocky mountainous region near her home, not in a location that was a ‘difficult spot’ to get to," Eytan said at the time.

Autopsy results will likely include a cause and manner of death for Morphew, bringing her family one step closer to answers surrounding her mysterious disappearance and death, four years after she vanished from a Mother's Day bike ride.

Authorities use an excavator in the area where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found

Authorities announced last week that Morphew's remains were located in the area of Moffat, Colorado, in Saguache County — about 45 miles south of her home in Maysville, Colorado, where she was reported missing on May 10, 2020.

Morphew's bicycle was discovered in a ravine along Highway 50 and County Road 225 in Chaffee County, near her family's Maysville home the same day she went missing. Barry said he was working in Broomfield, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, at the time.

Barry was initially accused of killing his wife when he was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in 2021 in connection with her disappearance and presumed death. 

Suzanne and Barry Morphew

Barry Morphew was previously accused of killing his wife before prosecutors dismissed charges against him in 2022.

A year later, prosecutors dropped charges against Barry, saying they wanted more time to find his wife's body. A judge accused 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley of procedural violations just before Barry was set to stand trial.

Barry's legal team filed a $15 million lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators in 2023, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

Suzanne Morphew poses in front of a sunset

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in a 'shallow grave' more than three years after she went missing in 2020.

Investigators never found any traces of blood near the Morphew home in Maysville or in their family vehicles. DNA was found, however, on Suzanne Morphew’s glovebox. The partial profile investigators were able to obtain matched profiles developed in sexual assault cases out of Chicago, Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, CBI agent Joseph Cahill said during a hearing in 2021, as The Denver Post reported. Barry's DNA did not match that sample, his lawyers told KUSA-TV at the time.

Text messages from Suzanne and Barry that were unsealed in June 2023 suggest they were both having affairs just before her disappearance.

Suzanne Morphew seen smiling in a picture

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing May 10 after leaving her Colorado home to go on a bike ride.

Four days before her disappearance, Suzanne sent Barry a text saying she was "done." "I could care less what you’re up to and have been for years," she wrote, adding that they needed to figure things out "civilly."

No other arrests have been made in the case. The charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice, so prosecutors can still decide to pursue charges against him.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact (719) 312-7530.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.