California
Published

Missing California mother's car found not far from where she was last seen

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Investigators in California found a car Friday that they say belongs to a mother of three who has been missing for nearly a month, according to a report.

Heather Gumina Waters, 33, a resident of Pleasant Valley, east of Sacramento, was last seen July 16 driving her car in town.

Authorities said her black 2005 Infinity G35 was found in El Dorado County, which includes Pleasant Valley, but they wouldn’t specify where.

Heather Gumina, also knowns as Heather Waters, has been missing in Northern California since last week.

Heather Gumina, also knowns as Heather Waters, has been missing in Northern California since last week. (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The car is being processed for evidence, the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office said, according to Redding's KRCR-TV.

Waters had broken her collarbone a day before she went missing and had complained about being released from the hospital so soon, according to her mother.

"It is very unlike her to not contact anyone, that’s why there’s a concern for her safety right now and a concern that she had a broken collarbone," her mother told Sacramento's FOX 40 after the daughter went missing.

"Her children miss her terribly and it's been a very, very painful thing for my family every day," she added.