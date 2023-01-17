Missing Brittany Tee: Massachusetts police expand search for woman, reportedly last seen at boyfriend's house

The search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee , last seen a week ago at her boyfriend's house, continued Tuesday in Brookfield, according to authorities and local reports.

Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street in Brookfield , reportedly at her boyfriend's home, on Jan. 10, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and WCVB-TV.

"She's never left," Brittany's sister, Bethany Tee, told the outlet. "We've always known where she was. We've always talked to her, almost daily. So it's just so out of the norm for her, and that's what scares us."

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) and other area law enforcement continued the search for Tee on Tuesday in the woods and along Routes 9 and 148 in Brookfield by ground and air.

"What we had is local state agencies and local partners coming together. We're getting more and more resources that are helping with the search today," Early said during a Tuesday press conference. "

Investigators also launched an anonymous tip line at 508-453-7589 to help find the missing woman.

"Everyone who has called in with tips, thank you. They've helped us insofar as pointing us in what we believe is the right direction. These things…never have a timeline. They work themselves out slowly, but it does allow us to move more quickly when we can eliminate certain things, and that's what the tips have been doing for us," Early said.

The district attorney added that "everyone" authorities have spoken to about the case "has been cooperative."

Tee is described as 5 ft., 6 in. tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots, according to authorities.

Anyone with security cameras in the area of Main Street in Brookfield is also asked to contact police.