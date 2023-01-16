Missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee last seen a week ago: police

A missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman was last seen a week ago, according to officials.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street in Brookfield on Jan. 10, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

"She was reported missing to Brookfield Police on Friday, Jan. 13 by her family members," Early wrote in a Sunday tweet. "…There is an ongoing search in Brookfield involving the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), State Police K-9 Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services, Brookfield Police, Brookfield Fire and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s Office."

Tee is described as 5 ft., 6 in. tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots, according to authorities.

Tee's sister, Bethany Tee, said it "is very unlike" the 35-year-old "to not be in contact with her family" in a Saturday Facebook post.

"We are desperate to find her, we love her very much," she wrote.

In another Facebook post, Bethany Tee clarified that her sister "did not leave in her car," which "was not running well and it was left where she lives."

"So she left on foot or was picked up by someone. The most helpful thing at this time is to contact people that know her that may have any information, which we have been doing, to give any leads. No information is too small," she wrote.

Authorities and Tee's family are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts or last points of contact to call the State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570. Anyone with security cameras in the area of Main Street in Brookfield is also asked to contact police.