Minnesota

Minnesota small plane crash in residential area leaves 2 dead

The single-engine plane crashed around 10 a.m. in Afton, a small town east of Minneapolis

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A small plane crash in a residential area of Minnesota left two men dead Saturday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital. 

The two men were the only people onboard the single-engine Globe GC-1B when it crashed in Afton, Minnesota, a small town just east of Minneapolis around 10 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"Just before 9:45am, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls from neighbors near the 15000 block of Afton Hills Blvd S. reporting what sounded like a small explosion," the sheriff’s office said. 

AUDIO REVEALS PILOT'S FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE CRASH INTO MOBILE HOME PARK, KILLING 3: ‘LOSING AN ENGINE’

Small plane crash in rural area

A small plane crash outside of Minneapolis left two dead on Saturday.  (FOX 9)

The plane burst into flames when it crashed in the yard of a home near its detached garage.

SMALL PLANE CRASH ON FLORIDA INTERSTATE LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD 

Crews with the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department extinguished the flames and found the bodies of an 85-year-old from White Bear Lake and a 65-year-old from Baytown Township. 

There were no reported injuries on the ground despite people being home at the time, FOX 9 reported

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. 