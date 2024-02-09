Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Small plane crashes on Florida interstate

Emergency crews are responding to the scene in Naples

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Small plane crashes on Florida freeway Video

Small plane crashes on Florida freeway

A small plane crash on Interstate 75 in Florida blocked all southbound lanes Friday afternoon.

A small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, on Friday afternoon, the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed. 

The department said all southbound lanes were closed and that northbound lanes were also affected. 

NORTH CAROLINA PILOT LIKELY DISTRACTED IN LEADUP TO 2022 CRASH THAT KILLED 8: NTSB

"Avoid the area and use caution," the department said in a traffic alert. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency crews responded to the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries. 

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.