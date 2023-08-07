Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota police arrest 14-year-old in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

MN kids were playing with a gun at a sleepover when it went off

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

MINNESOTA VIDEO SHOWS TRAFFIC BARREL STRIKING CONSTRUCTION WORKER AS MOTORIST PLOWS THROUGH CLOSED LANE

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

Minnesota Fox News graphic

A 14-year-old boy has been imprisoned in Minnesota for fatally shooting a 12-year-old. The shooting occurred at a sleepover. (Fox News)

"This should’ve never happened," he told KSTP-TV.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away," Jones' aunt Lakrisha Hill said. "Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake."