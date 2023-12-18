Minnesota officer fatally shoots man involved in domestic disturbance, police say

A man was reportedly shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer on Sunday after he was observed stabbing a woman during a domestic disturbance.

The officer used a stun gun on the man before resorting to gunfire, authorities say.

The stabbed woman was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in critical condition.

Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.

Marshall police said in a news release that the officer responded around 2:40 a.m. to a domestic disturbance.

FAMILY LOOKS TO FLEE MINNESOTA HOME A WEEK AFTER MOVING AMID CRIME WAVE, DEADLY SHOOTING

Authorities said the officer used a Taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed. Ultimately, shots were fired, although the news release provided few details.

The news release said the suspect died at the scene and that the woman was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in critical condition. Neither of their names were immediately released.

FIVE SHOT, 2 DEAD AFTER CELEBRATION OF LIFE EVENT IN MINNESOTA: POLICE

Police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The agency confirmed in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it is looking into what it described as a "use-of-deadly-force incident." It provided no other details.