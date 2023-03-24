Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota man fatally stabbed wife during Bible study, police claim

Robert Castillo, 40, has a long criminal history that includes another stabbing and attacking a woman with a hammer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session.

Police in St. Paul called to a home around 9 p.m. Tuesday found Corinna Woodhull with knife wounds to her torso, chest and arms and people holding down her husband, 40-year-old Robert Castillo, authorities say in charging documents.

Woodhull, 41, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

MINNESOTA POLICE BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT KNIFE-WIELDING MAN WAS SHOT: VIDEO

Castillo, 40, was charged with second-degree murder. It wasn’t clear Friday if he has an attorney. Police haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

A Minnesota man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session hosted by a relative.

A Minnesota man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session hosted by a relative. (Fox News)

Castillo's sister told officers that she hosts a Bible study for relatives at her home on Tuesdays. Woodhull and Castillo sat together on a couch, according to the charging document.

MINNESOTA TEEN DEAD IN SCHOOL STABBING, ANOTHER STUDENT ARRESTED: POLICE

During this week's session, Castillo held his wife's hand and kissed her, then whispered something to Woodhull. When she shook her head no, he pulled out a hunting knife and began stabbing her, the report says. Other relatives tackled Castillo and held him until police arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castillo has a long criminal history, including felony convictions for assault, according to court records. In one case, he attacked a woman with a hammer, and in another, he repeatedly stabbed a roommate, prosecutors say in the charging document.