Minnesota police bodycam footage shows moment knife-wielding man was shot: video

Video shows moment the moment St. Paul, Minnesota police officers fired a taser and gun at a man holding a 16-inch knife

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
St. Paul police body camera shows fatal shooting Video

Body camera footage from St. Paul, Minnesota police shows the fatal shooting of a man wielding a knife.

The St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota released video captured by body worn cameras of two police officers involved in a fatal shooting of a man wielding a 16-inch knife.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the city’s West Seventh neighborhood at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, for reports of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room.

Saint Paul, Minnesota police released body camera footage of officers shooting a man holding a 16-inch knife in early February.

When officers Noushue Cha and Abdirahman Dahir arrived, they were able to locate Yia Xiong with the help of residents.

Video recorded from Cha’s and Dahir’s cameras show the interaction with residents who pointed to where Xiong was located.

The video shows Xiong step into a hallway with a 16-inch knife in his hand. After refusing the officers’ demands to put the knife down, both officers discharged their weapons and killed Xiong.

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene.

One officer deployed a taser to try to subdue the man, another fired shots that struck him.

According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, the officers rendered aid and called for city paramedics, who pronounced Xiong dead at the scene.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and we’re keeping the family and friends of Mr. Xiong in our thoughts as they grieve and look for answers," St. Paul Chief of Police Axel Henry said. "We know there aren’t words to alleviate their pain, but we hope the release of these videos will help them begin to understand what happened.

"At the same time, we are thinking about our community members and officers who are also affected. We are a tight-knit city, and what affects one of us affects all of us. That’s why we’re going to stand together and do everything we can to support one another while the BCA completes its investigation," Henry added.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing and being conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.