Minnesota man arrested after wife reportedly found dead in home

A Minnesota man was arrested after his wife was reportedly found deceased inside their home.

Duane Johnson, 58, of Searles, called 911 on Thursday morning to report that his wife, Debra Johnson, was dead, SouthernMinnesotaNews.com reported.

When responding officers arrived at the home, Johnson was allegedly standing there naked, KEYC reported, citing a criminal complaint. The man then reportedly "ran upstairs and began bathing in a soap and bleach mixture."

Johnson reportedly had been using amphetamines in the days leading to his arrest at the home, where officers reportedly found 47 guns.

Johnson's wife had several health problems and wasn't being properly taken care of, according to reports. The criminal complaint reportedly claims Johnson was feeding his wife snow before her death to keep her hydrated.

He was taken into custody on charges of criminal neglect and receiving stolen property, Brown County records show. His bail was set at $250,000.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.