Minnesota man admits lying about Islamic State contact

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about when he last contacted the Islamic State group.

Twenty-three-year-old Abdul Raheem Habil Ali-Skelton pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of making a false statement to FBI agents. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Ali-Skelton told the FBI last July that his last contact with Syrian-based members of the Islamic State group was in May or early June 2015. But prosecutors say Ali-Skelton knew he had communicated with members of the group as recently as last July 4.

Last month, Ali-Skelton was charged in state court after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a Walgreens in a Minneapolis suburb. He pleaded guilty Monday to making terroristic threats in that incident.