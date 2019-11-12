Minnesota man, 23, now facing murder charge after bus passenger, 75, dies nearly week after brutal beating

A Minnesota man now faces a charge of second-degree murder after the 75-year-old bus passenger he allegedly attacked last week died from his injuries.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, of Minneapolis was initially charged with felony assault in connection with the Nov. 6 beating, which occurred at the city’s Chicago-Lake Transit Center, FOX 9 of Minneapolis-St. Paul reported.

Surveillance footage shows the elderly passenger asking Davis-Miles and others to lower their voices, with the group responding by threatening to attack the man after he exits the bus, the report said.

According to video footage and witness accounts, Davis-Miles later punched the elderly man outside the bus, causing him to fall backward and strike his head against the pavement, police said.

After the man fell, Davis-Miles shook hands with his friends “in a congratulatory manner,” then several members of the group rummaged through the victim’s pockets as he lay unconscious on the ground, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Police told FOX 9 the man suffered a serious brain injury and died 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, becoming the 39th homicide victim of the year in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said they were working with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges against Davis-Miles.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the man who died.