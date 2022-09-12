Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Minnesota Democrat wants all newly elected members to do law enforcement ride-alongs

Rep. Angie Craig says lawmakers need to better understand the 'challenges and obstacles' facing police

By Peter Kasperowicz | Fox News
close
Dems have flipped on ‘social experiment’ to defund police: LA County prosecutor Video

Dems have flipped on ‘social experiment’ to defund police: LA County prosecutor

Eric Siddall, VP of L.A. Association of Deputy District Attorneys, weighs in on the potential recall of George Gascon as crime continues to surge across the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Democrat from Minnesota, where support for the "defund the police" movement surged after the 2020 death of George Floyd, is asking House members to participate in a police ride-along so they can better understand the dangers law enforcement officers face every day.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced a resolution last week that says every newly elected member the House must attend at least one ride-along within the first year of taking office.

"I’m hopeful that with the passage of this resolution, my colleagues will gain insight into the challenges and obstacles facing their local law enforcement agencies and ensure that Congress steps up to the plate to give our officers the resources they need as they work to protect our communities," said Craig.

FETTERMAN TO HOLD CAMPAIGN RALLY WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD, ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ ACTIVIST ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY

Craig represents a swing district, and her reelection race this year is rated by the Cook Political Report as a "toss up." Republicans have been hammering Democrats on law and order issues and have been highlighting the support among Democrats for the "defund the police" movement. 

UNITED STATES - MARCH 31: Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - MARCH 31: Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Craig said she has joined city police and county sheriffs on a few ride-alongs in the last several months, and said they gave her "critical insight into the uncertain – and often dangerous – situations" that local officers face.

Minnesota was in the national spotlight in 2020 when George Floyd died after being handcuffed and held down by Minneapolis police officers in 2020. Floyd’s death sparked violent protests in Minneapolis and around the world, as well as a "defund the police" movement that was supported by many Democrats.

Democrats have cooled on that idea since a plan to restructure the Minneapolis police department was handily rejected by voters in 2021, but Craig’s openly supportive stance toward police is uncommon among Democrats.

An aide to Craig said she was the first member of the Minnesota delegation to publicly oppose the ballot initiative to restructure the Minneapolis police department. She supported bipartisan legislation to boost officers’ access to disability benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder, which President Biden signed into law last month.

‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ CITIES NOW WANT MORE COPS

CHARLOTTE, USA - MAY 31:  Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protest in downtown Charlotte turn violent in NC, United States on May 31, 2020 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, USA - MAY 31:  Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protest in downtown Charlotte turn violent in NC, United States on May 31, 2020 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty )

In January, she sponsored a bill providing $50 million in grants for small and mid-sized police forces for training, equipment, and personnel support, including mental health resources. That legislation was supported by Republicans and Democrats, as well as the Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Troopers Coalition.

HILLARY CLINTON'S NONPROFIT FUNNELED $75,000 TO FAR-LEFT DEFUND THE POLICE GROUP

Craig has also helped police law enforcement submit federal grants to support hiring and getting officers access to better equipment and technology. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Craig’s resolution would not require new House members to attend a police ride-along. However, it calls on the House Ethics Committee to track compliance and publish the names of members who fail to attend a ride-along on its website and in the Congressional Record.

Pete Kasperowicz is a politics editor at Fox News Digital. He can be reached at Peter.Kasperowicz@Fox.com and his Twitter handle is @PeteKDCNews.