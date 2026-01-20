Minnesota AG dismisses FACE Act concerns after anti-ICE agitators storm church and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Minnesota AG dismisses FACE Act concerns after anti-ICE agitators storm church.

2. Trump fires off Truth Social posts, beating drum on Greenland acquisition.

3. Manhunt underway after a judge and his wife were shot in their home in broad daylight.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'FRIVOLOUS' DEFENSE – Judge presiding over Tyler Robinson case urged to rein in delay tactics. Continue reading …

WRONG TARGET – Engineers trying to enjoy lunch face hostile crowd in mistaken ICE agent accusation. Continue reading …

'CALM THE WATERS' – Trump ally Johnson defends Arctic strategy to British lawmakers as tensions simmer. Continue reading …

SON VS SPICE GIRL – Victoria Beckham's son claims she danced ‘inappropriately’ at wedding as rift deepens. Continue reading …

STORMY SEAS – Miami standout's brilliant two-touchdown game overshadowed by postgame altercation. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TURNOUT TEST – Trump touted as GOP’s ‘secret weapon’ for midterms — but polls spell trouble ahead. Continue reading …

BORDER BOTCH – Dem senator faults Biden on border, criticizes Trump for clean up. Continue reading …

'UNACCEPTABLE' – Prominent Catholic bishop slams anti-ICE agitators who disrupted MN church service. Continue reading …

CREDENTIALS CHECK – Newsom heir hopeful Swalwell hit with filing claiming he does not live in California. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PARTY FRACTURES – Top Democrats go silent when asked about transgender rights issues in new Axios survey. Continue reading …

TEAR IT DOWN – Sen Gallego calls for ICE to be 'torn down,' says it acts like third-world police force. Continue reading …

‘BACK TO COVID’ – Minnesota restaurant owners say ICE enforcement is crippling their businesses. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – President Donald Trump has become the 'punisher-in-chief'. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump's First Year: The good, the great and the foolish. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CONTAGION CONCERN – Measles outbreak reaches a major South Carolina college campus. Continue reading …

BIG 'MAC'OVER – McDonald's plans massive overhaul with major changes to restaurants, pricing and menus. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on sports soundtracks and entertainment empires. Take the quiz here …

RETRO REVOLT – Girl goes viral after getting pink princess landline phone for Christmas instead of smartphone. Continue reading …

ON THE NOSE – Aircraft comes in for a bumpy landing, is disabled as onlookers react.. See video …

WATCH

SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN – US could ‘easily’ bypass Iranian air defenses. See video …

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – When leaders undermine law enforcement cooperation, chaos follows. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













