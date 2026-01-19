Girl goes viral after getting pink princess landline phone for Christmas instead of smartphone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother is going viral on social media after her little girl was surprised with a landline phone for Christmas.

Meg Kate McAlarney is part of a group of parents in Illinois who agreed not to get their children smartphones until the kids were in at least eighth grade. Meg Kate's daughter, Maddie, 8, was beaming after receiving a pink princess phone for Christmas, one picked out by her grandmother, and the video of her using the phone brought smiles to online viewers everywhere.

McAlarney told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday that she was very fortunate to have a "fantastic group of moms" around her who believe in waiting as long as they can to give their children smartphones , going as far as to make a "Wait Until 8th (grade)" pact. Now, the group of childhood friends have landlines they use to chat about their days.

"I think it's great," the mom told Fox News. "I mean, they use technology in school. They're on iPads all the time. So, they come home, they can call their friends on their landlines, and they're not distracted by apps and social media and all of that."

McAlarney said the arrangement works in her household. Maddie is enjoying running to pick up the landline phone when it rings.

"My son just got a smartwatch at 10 because he's on his way to school and out and about," she said. "So, that's what works for us. And she was itching for a phone and this tin can came out, and we thought this would just be, like, the perfect thing. So, she can talk to her friends, and she's communicating, but she's not on a smart device."

The topic of children using social media has sparked much debate and analysis in recent months.

Nearly two-thirds of voters and parents are in favor of banning social media for children under 16 and getting cellphones out of the classroom, according to a Fox News poll released in December.

The survey, which was conducted from random interviews with 1,001 registered voters, showed Republicans had the strongest backing for the measure.

"The Amazing Generation" co-author Dr. Jonathan Haidt has encouraged parents to opt for fun, screen-free activities for children.

"It’s not just about taking away the phones," he told "Fox & Friends" in December. "It’s about giving your kids a fun, exciting childhood with lots of play — outdoor play, unsupervised play with other kids."