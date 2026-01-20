Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami star throws punch at Indiana player after national championship loss

Mark Fletcher Jr had two touchdowns in the loss to Indiana

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump appears at college football national championship Video

Trump appears at college football national championship

President Donald Trump sits with Ivanka and Kai at the college football national championship. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Miami Hurricanes star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was spotted throwing a punch at an Indiana Hoosiers player following the close national championship game on Monday night.

The ESPN broadcast caught Fletcher walking off the field when he and Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker exchanged words. Fletcher stepped forward, took a swing at Tucker and had to be held back from escalating the situation further.

Mark Fletcher Jr. walks on field

Mark Fletcher Jr. of the Miami Hurricanes looks on after losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 27-21 in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.   (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mark Fletcher Jr runs for a TD

Mark Fletcher Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes runs for touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what was said between the two players, but it was a sour end for the Hurricanes star who had a phenomenal game.

Fletcher had two touchdowns in the 27-21 loss. He scored when Miami needed it badly to start the second half. The Hurricanes only needed two plays as Fletcher scampered for a 57-yard touchdown run to get his team on the board. He had a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter that cut their deficit to just three points.

Tyrique Tucker celebrates national title win

Tyrique Tucker #95 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tyrique Tucker warms up before game

Tyrique Tucker of the Indiana Hoosiers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/ISI Photos)

The Hurricanes couldn’t get past the Hoosiers in the latter moments of the game. Fernando Mendoza’s diving touchdown gave Indiana a 10-point lead with about 9:18 left in the game.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck had a chance to lead the team on a game-winning drive, but he threw a game-sealing interception.

Fletcher ran for 112 yards on 17 carries along with his two scores, but the fight at the end of the game may mar the incredible performance he delivered.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

