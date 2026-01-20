Miami star throws punch at Indiana player after national championship loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was spotted throwing a punch at an Indiana Hoosiers player following the close national championship game on Monday night.

The ESPN broadcast caught Fletcher walking off the field when he and Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker exchanged words. Fletcher stepped forward, took a swing at Tucker and had to be held back from escalating the situation further.

It’s unclear what was said between the two players, but it was a sour end for the Hurricanes star who had a phenomenal game.

Fletcher had two touchdowns in the 27-21 loss. He scored when Miami needed it badly to start the second half. The Hurricanes only needed two plays as Fletcher scampered for a 57-yard touchdown run to get his team on the board. He had a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter that cut their deficit to just three points.

The Hurricanes couldn’t get past the Hoosiers in the latter moments of the game. Fernando Mendoza’s diving touchdown gave Indiana a 10-point lead with about 9:18 left in the game.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck had a chance to lead the team on a game-winning drive, but he threw a game-sealing interception.

Fletcher ran for 112 yards on 17 carries along with his two scores, but the fight at the end of the game may mar the incredible performance he delivered.