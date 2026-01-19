Measles outbreak reaches a major South Carolina college campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The South Carolina measles outbreak has spread to Clemson University.

The state's Department of Public Health informed Clemson staff of a "confirmed case of measles" in an individual associated with the university, according to an update from the school published on Saturday.

"The individual has isolated, per DPH requirements, and DPH is conducting contact tracing with individuals who may have been exposed and outlining isolation and quarantine protocols," the school stated.

MEASLES CASES CONFIRMED AT FOUR MAJOR US AIRPORTS ACROSS COUNTRY AMID PEAK HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Individuals thought to be exposed to the virus will be contacted via email about quarantining.

Officials are reporting 558 cases of measles centered around Spartanburg County in the current outbreak.

Some cases are travel-related exposures or close contacts with known cases, according to the DPH.

Other cases have no identified source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community and could spread further.

LARGEST MEASLES OUTBREAK IN US IS OFFICIALLY OVER, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

"Over the last seven to nine days, we've had upwards of over 200 new cases. That's doubled just in the last week," Dr. Johnathon Elkes, an emergency medicine physician at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, said during a media briefing on Friday.

"We feel like we're really kind of staring over the edge, knowing that this is about to get a lot worse."

Nearly 98% of main campus Clemson students have provided proof of immunity, according to the most recent data from Student Health Services.

"The health, safety and well-being of Clemson’s campus community remains our highest priority," the school noted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Measles is highly contagious, according to the Center for Disease Control. If one person has it, up to nine out of 10 people will become infected if not protected.

"We feel like we're really kind of staring over the edge, knowing that this is about to get a lot worse."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

A person infected with measles is contagious for four days before and after a rash begins. Isolation of an actively infectious case lasts until four full days have passed after the onset of the rash.

Dates of isolation are determined by DPH, according to the university press release.

Quarantine for measles is reserved for exposed individuals without documented immunity, and lasts for 21 days after the last exposure, per DPH guidelines.

If a person without documented immunity receives a dose of the MMR vaccine within 72 hours after the last exposure, they do not have to quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The university also claims to have previously provided guidance to students, faculty and staff regarding measles preparedness.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

More information is available on the Student Health Services website and through the South Carolina Department of Public Health’s measles updates.