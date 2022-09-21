Minneapolis man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police officer injured in shootout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities.

Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the house and tried to communicate with them through a window.

They directed the officers to the back of the house where police announced their presence and entered through an unlocked door, according to officials.

MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT TO DECIDE IF CAMERAS WILL BE PERMANENTLY ALLOWED IN THE COURTROOM

MINNESOTA MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING THREATS TO KILL US SENATOR

Officers heard cries of distress just before the man confronted officers and pointed a gun at one of them.

"Gunfire was exchanged. The officers moved outside," according to a police statement. "Moments later, one of the individuals from inside the house told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself."

A police officer was wounded in the incident, and treated and released from a hospital. Authorities did not say how the officer was injured.

A woman and two children left the home, apparently without physical injuries, police said. According to investigators, a gun was recovered at the scene.

EX-MINNEAPOLIS COP THOMAS LANE SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

The police officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.