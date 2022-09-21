Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Minneapolis man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police officer injured in shootout

Minnesota officers heard cries of distress before the man confronted officers, pointed a gun at one of them

Associated Press
One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities.

Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the house and tried to communicate with them through a window.

They directed the officers to the back of the house where police announced their presence and entered through an unlocked door, according to officials.

Minnesota police exchanged gunshots with a Minneapolis man. The man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An officer was injured in the shootout.

Officers heard cries of distress just before the man confronted officers and pointed a gun at one of them.

"Gunfire was exchanged. The officers moved outside," according to a police statement. "Moments later, one of the individuals from inside the house told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself."

A police officer was wounded in the incident, and treated and released from a hospital. Authorities did not say how the officer was injured.

A woman and two children left the home, apparently without physical injuries, police said. According to investigators, a gun was recovered at the scene.

The police officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.