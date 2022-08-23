Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Minneapolis' Eden Prairie Center mall reopens after fatal shooting

Eden Prairie Center mall in MN reopens after fatal shooting on Monday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex.

Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the Scheels sporting goods store, which also sells firearms. Police Chief Matt Sackett said it's not clear whether the man brought a weapon to Scheels or accessed one of the store's guns.

DEMOCRAT MINNESOTA AG RIPPED BY GOP CHALLENGER FOR 'FRIVOLOUS' CLIMATE CHANGE SUIT AMID SOARING VIOLENT CRIME

"It’s obviously an active and fluid investigation but again, we do believe it to be an isolated incident. There is not a threat to anybody else in the public," Sackett said at a briefing.

Scheels was expected to remain closed until noon on Tuesday.

The Eden Prairie Center mall reopened on Tuesday after closing Monday night due to a shooting. Police say one man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Eden Prairie Center mall reopened on Tuesday after closing Monday night due to a shooting. Police say one man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Will Dammann was shopping in Scheels when he heard an alarm sound and a commotion near a door. Seconds later a store announcement told people to evacuate immediately.

"So then it was, you know, the hustle bustle of getting out. Then everyone was just standing out in front and that’s when the police just started rolling in," Dammann said. He said people seemed calm, including store employees. He did not hear a gunshot, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Joel Roen of Waconia was waiting anxiously in the parking lot outside Scheels while the lockdown was in place. He said his wife, Sara, and their 15-year-old daughter had been shopping at the mall when it was locked down and they couldn't leave.

"You see this many cops here like this, you know it can’t be good," he said.

MINNESOTA MAN TOLD HIS 5 KIDS TO GO PLAY IN THE BASEMENT BEFORE SHOOTING THEIR MOTHER, HIMSELF: POLICE

Less than three weeks ago, the Mall of America was placed on lockdown after gunfire inside that shopping center in Bloomington. No one was injured in that incident.