Minnesota
Published

Mall of America shooting: Minnesota police arrest three; two suspects still at large

Two suspects involved in the Mall of America shooting are still on the run, police in Minnesota said

By Paul Best | Fox News
Shoppers flee at Mall of America after reports of shooting Video

Shoppers flee at Mall of America after reports of shooting

Security at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, have confirmed the mall is on lockdown after police described an "active incident inside" the mall.

The Bloomington Police Department announced the arrests of three people, including Best Western employees, who allegedly helped two suspects escape the Mall of America following a shooting there on Thursday. 

Denesh Raghubir, 21; Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23; and Selena Raghubir, 23, were charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest. 

  • Denesh Raghubir, 21
    Image 1 of 3

    Denesh Raghubir, 21, allegedly drove a Best Western hotel shuttle to pick up the two shooting suspects.  (Bloomington Police Department)

  • Selena Raghubir, 23
    Image 2 of 3

    Selena Raghubir, 23, is the assistant manager of the Best Western hotel and is accused of helping the suspects escape.  (Bloomington Police Department)

  • Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold
    Image 3 of 3

    Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, was allegedly on the phone with the suspects in the minutes after the shooting.  (Bloomington Police Department)

The two suspects who were allegedly involved in the altercation before the shooting – 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark and 23-year-old Rashad Jamal May – are still at large. 

NORTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING: 3 INJURED IN GASTONIA, POLICE SAY

According to court documents obtained by Fox 9 Minneapolis, Lark and May got into a fight at the cash register of the Nike store with another group of people. They left the store briefly, but Lark allegedly returned with a handgun and fired three shots. No one was wounded by the gunfire. 

The suspects fled the scene and were eventually picked up by a Best Western hotel shuttle at a nearby IKEA driven by Denesh Raghubir, the court filings say. 

  • Rashad Jamal May
    Image 1 of 2

    Rashad Jamal May, 23, was allegedly involved in the altercation that led up to the shooting.  (Bloomington Police Department)

  • Shamar Alon Lark
    Image 2 of 2

    Shamar Alon Lark, 21, allegedly fired three shots into a Nike store at Mall of America.  (Bloomington Police Department)

"[Denesh Raghubir] stated that when he dropped the two off at Best Western, [Selena Raghubir] immediately left the front desk and he did not see her for about 45 minutes," the court documents say. 

Selena Raghubir's boyfriend, Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, then allegedly transported the two suspects to a residential area in Bloomington

Police respond to 'active incident' at Mall of America Video

May was also in contact with Arnold by phone in the minutes after the shooting, according to the court documents. 

UPSCALE DC-AREA MALL EVACUATED AFTER GUNFIRE ERUPTS, VIRGINIA POLICE SAY 

Authorities later searched the homes of Arnold and Selena Raghubir, where they found clothing that the two shooting suspects were wearing on the day of the altercation. 

"I don't know why they would help," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference on Monday. "I know that they're all friends. But they're locked up and those two are running around right now, so that didn't really work out too well for them." 

  • Mall of America shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Police officers clear Mall of America following a shooting on Aug. 4.  (Andy Paras)

  • Mall of America security
    Image 2 of 3

    Security guard on watch at Mall of America after a lockdown of several hours in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Mall of America shoppers
    Image 3 of 3

    Shoppers are finally allowed to leave the Mall of America after a lockdown of several hours in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.  (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

All three suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bail. 

A spokesperson for BWH Hotel Group said in a statement on Monday that the involved employees have been fired. 

"Noting this hotel is independently owned and operated, we support the hotel’s decision to immediately terminate the employees who were allegedly involved in this terrible event," the spokesperson said. "The actions of these employees stand in stark contrast to our brand’s values and the sense of community that is at the heart of our hotel family."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 