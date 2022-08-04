Mall of America secure after shots fired in 'isolated incident'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mall of America will be closed for the rest of the day after gunshots sent shoppers running in terror on Thursday afternoon in an "isolated incident," police said.

Bloomington police are working to lift the lockdown that went into place after the mall reported an "active isolate incident" inside one of its stores.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and has not been identified by police. No victims have been located, according to Bloomington police.

Several law enforcement officers could be seen walking through the mall with rifles as a PA system told shoppers to seek shelter. The scene was secured about 50 minutes after the incident took place.

One video appeared to show a man yelling outside a Nike store on the second level of the mall, followed by what sounded like three gunshots.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

NORTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING: 3 INJURED IN GASTONIA, POLICE SAY

The Mall of America, which is located in Bloomington, Minnesota, originally said the shopping center was under lockdown due to a "confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space."

Andy Paras, the news director for Fox 55 Fort Wayne, posted videos showing the chaotic scene, saying that a woman had to block the entrance to make sure no one else entered the mall.

Bloomington police said around 5:40 p.m. that the mall will be shut down for the rest of the evening once the lockdown is lifted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, posted several videos on her Instagram story of rollercoasters inside the mall earlier in the day.

"If you are seeing the news about [Mall of America] we got out and are safe. Praying others inside are too," Busch wrote on her Instagram story following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.