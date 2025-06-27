Milwaukee police officers ambushed in alley shooting, suspect on the run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot Thursday in an ambush-style attack, and the suspect is still on the loose.

One of the officers is in critical condition while the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in a stable condition, police said.

The incident unfolded when the two officers were called to the scene of a subject with a weapon in an alley in the northwest of the city at around 9:20 p.m. It was subsequently updated to a shots-fired incident when officers were en route to the scene.

While approaching the suspect, the officers were unexpectedly fired upon in the alley of the 2200 block of N. 24th Place, police said.

Both officers were struck by gunfire and were unable to return fire.

The officer in critical condition is a 32-year-old man with more than six years of service, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

The second officer, a 29-year-old man, also has more than six years of service and is in stable condition.

Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Nicole Waldner said the suspect is known to police, but they have not released a name.

"The problem is too many people have guns," Waldner said. "I could put an officer on every single corner, that will not eliminate the amount of guns in the hands of people that shouldn't have them."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the person responsible for the shooting will be brought to justice.

I ask anyone who can help the investigation to reach out to the police.

"It’s a sad day, it’s a very sad day, because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever be fired upon," Johnson said.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) condemned the shooting and said that violence in the city is "out of control."

"This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community," the MPA said in a statement cited by Fox 6. "We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs."

The MPA said that five officers have been killed in the line of duty over the past seven years and dozens of officers have been shot and shot at.

"Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence."

The incident comes two weeks after another Milwaukee officer was shot and injured by one of two suspects during an investigatory stop which devolved into a shootout. The shooter was also injured.

In February, a Milwaukee police officer was also shot while the suspect was killed.

As of 2024, Milwaukee is considered one of the most dangerous cities in Wisconsin, according to SafeHome.org.

Statistics from last year indicate that the murder rate in the city had declined, but carjackings did see an increase, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.