Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republican Convention

Police shoot, kill person near RNC perimeter in Milwaukee: sources

Shooting happened just outside Republican National Convention security perimeter, sources say

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
RNC day 2 to focus on crime and safety as victims' families speak out Video

RNC day 2 to focus on crime and safety as victims' families speak out

Erin Rachwal, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning and Sheri and Aaron Sparks, who lost their son in the Waukesha parade attack, on the need to hold criminals accountable and stop the influx of illicit fentanyl into the U.S.

A person was shot and killed by police on Tuesday near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Republican National Convention is being held, Fox News confirmed.

The shooting happened near 13th Street and West Vliet Street – about two miles from the Fiserv Forum.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN, DNC RESTART REPUBLICAN CONVENTION COUNTERPROGRAMMING AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Scene of shooting near RNC

Police shot and killed a person outside the the Republican National Convention security perimeter on Tuesday afternoon, sources confirmed to Fox News. (FOX6 News)

The Milwaukee police association confirmed to Fox News an "outside police agency" was involved in the shooting.

A Columbus police source tells Fox News five of the department's officers fired their weapons and one person was killed.

The source said no officers were hit. It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story - check back for details.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report. 