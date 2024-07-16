Police shoot, kill person near RNC perimeter in Milwaukee: sources

A person was shot and killed by police on Tuesday near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Republican National Convention is being held, Fox News confirmed.

The shooting happened near 13th Street and West Vliet Street – about two miles from the Fiserv Forum.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN, DNC RESTART REPUBLICAN CONVENTION COUNTERPROGRAMMING AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The Milwaukee police association confirmed to Fox News an "outside police agency" was involved in the shooting.

A Columbus police source tells Fox News five of the department's officers fired their weapons and one person was killed.

The source said no officers were hit. It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story - check back for details.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.