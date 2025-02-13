Dem mayor blasted for extending sympathy to suspect killed in officer-involved shooting: 'Lack of leadership'

Milwaukee's Democratic Mayor Cavalier Johnson deleted a social media post following an officer-involved shooting that said the suspect’s death was also a "tragedy," leading to criticism from the Milwaukee Police Association.

"My thoughts are with the [Milwaukee Police] officer shot in the line of duty today," the original X post stated. "The entire incident, including the death of the suspect, is a tragedy."

The new version of the post only includes the first line expressing concern for the police officer.

The officer was allegedly shot by a suspect carrying a rifle before the suspect was slain by another officer, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.

"The original social media post was put up by a staff member. When the Mayor saw it, he immediately insisted it be taken down. His sentiments are accurately expressed in the video that was posted," the mayor's office told Fox News Digital in an email.

"My thoughts are with that officer. My thoughts are with that officer's family. My thoughts are with the Milwaukee Police Department," Johnson said in the video referenced in his office's statement. "I'm grateful, and I know that the people of Milwaukee are grateful as well that there are so many brave men and women who are part of this force who put their own selves in the line of danger in order to make sure we have safety in this community."

A Johnson spokesperson told Wisconsin Right Now that "an appropriate reprimand is forthcoming" for the staffer who allegedly posted the original comment.

The Milwaukee Police Association said Johnson's original post was insulting to law enforcement.

"MPA President Alexander Ayala contacted the Mayor's office after seeing a social media post calling the death of a criminal who nearly killed one of our police officers today, a 'tragedy,'" the association wrote on Facebook. "While we accept the Mayor's apology that he made in a call to President Ayala, we must make it clear that this sentiment, even in error, insults every Milwaukee Police officer who puts their life on the line for the city."

Officials and popular voices in the region also blasted the deleted post.

"Law Enforcement’s jobs are made harder by leaders like you who insult their service and sacrifice. A police officer almost didn’t go home today because he was shot by someone endangering his community. That is a tragedy, [mayor]," Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann posted.

"Your lack of leadership has created the environment for this to happen," he added.

"Yes, he really did call the death of a lowlife thug who shot and very nearly killed a Milwaukee Police officer a 'tragedy,'" Wisconsin-based radio personality Dan O'Donnell posted.

As of 2024, Milwaukee is considered one of the most dangerous cities in Wisconsin, according to SafeHome.org. Statistics from last year indicate that the murder rate in the city had a decline, but carjackings did see an increase, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.

