Millions raised for Atlanta-area shooting victim's family as community shows support, mourns those lost

A GoFundMe for the family of a victim in the deadly Atlanta massage parlor shootings last week has exceeded its fundraising goal – by millions.

Randy Park organized the page after his mother Hyun Jung Grant was killed at Gold Spa last week. The death left Park and his brother alone, as the rest of their family lives in South Korea.

CNN ANCHOR ASKS 'IF WE'VE LEARNED MUCH AS A COUNTRY' SINCE FDR'S INTERNMENT CAMPS FOLLOWING GEORGIA SHOOTINGS

"As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of the tragedy," Park wrote.

The GoFundMe aimed to raise $20,000 for "rent, food & monthly bills." The page raised over $2.6 million after only two days.

The outpouring of support has seen several donations for thousands of dollars, with one donation of $10,000 on Saturday night. More than 69,000 people have donated to the effort.

BIDEN, HARRIS MEET WITH ASIAN AMERICAN LEADERS IN ATLANTA

"I don't know how any word I write here will ever convey how grateful and blessed I am to receive this much support," Park wrote in an update on the page Friday.

Park called his mother "the strongest influence" on him and his brother. Grant is one of the eight people who lost their lives in three shootings that occurred in Atlanta on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robert Long, 21, is accused of fatally shooting seven women and one man. Long is facing several charges, including malice murder and aggravated assault with intent to murder.

Long's attorney, J. Daran Burns of Burns Law Group, P.C., said Thursday in a written statement that the firm offers condolences to the victims and their families, and is working "to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident."