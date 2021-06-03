Migrants nearly drown in US-Mexico border crossing, video shows

U.S. Border Patrol agents have rescued a group of migrants seen on video nearly drowning while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Texas.

The incident unfolded Wednesday in Roma, west of McAllen, and was captured on video by Fox News’ Sara Carter.

"I’m drowning!" one of the migrants could be heard yelling as body parts are seen emerging and then disappearing from the surface of the water.

Agents rushed down the river bank and came to the aid of the migrants.

Elsewhere in Texas, Houston Police say they arrested two suspects in what appears to be a human smuggling case.

"A total of ten people were rescued from a house where they were being held," the department said in a tweet, adding that U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is assisting in the investigation.

Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona on Monday also rescued a wounded woman who was being raped on the Mexican side of the border – before helping Mexican authorities apprehend the assailant, Fox News has learned.

Agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations saw the woman being assaulted as they patrolled the Yuma sector in a helicopter. The incident occurred on the Mexican side of the border fence, and about 12 miles east of downtown Calexico.

"As [the pilot] got closer, it was apparent that the man was trying to overpower the woman and in his words, look like she was actively being raped," James Schuetzler, Director of Yuma’s Air Branch, told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

The agents activated the loudspeaker and sirens on the chopper, which scared off the male assailant. Agents saw him fleeing, and coordinated with El Centro Sector's Foreign Operations Branch and Mexican authorities, who arrested a suspect.

The aircrew landed the chopper and attended to the woman, helping to control her bleeding from a head wound – even working through the border fence. The woman told them she had been shot. Mexican authorities later took over at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.