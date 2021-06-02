CBP agents rescue woman being raped at the border, help catch assailant

EXCLUSIVE: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Arizona on Monday rescued a wounded woman was being raped on the Mexican side of the border -- before helping Mexican authorities apprehend the assailant, Fox News has learned.

Agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) saw the woman being assaulted as they patrolled the Yuma sector in a helicopter. The incident occurred on the Mexican side of the border fence, and about 12 miles east of downtown Calexico.

CBP said it activated the loudspeaker and sirens on the chopper, which scared off the male assailant. Agents saw him fleeing, and coordinated with El Centro Sector's Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) and Mexican authorities, who arrested a suspect.

The aircrew landed the chopper and attended to the woman, helping to control her bleeding from a head wound – even working through the border fence. The woman told them she had been shot. Mexican authorities later took over at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital.

"This is an excellent example of the type of good work that can be done through strong partnerships and the availability of AMO and Border Patrol Agents actively patrolling our Nation’s borders", James Schuetzler, Director of Yuma’s Air Branch, said in a statement. "That combined with mature working relationships with our Mexican law enforcement partners, help stop what was heading toward a very ugly outcome. We could not have done this without strong support from all of our partners."

The arrest comes as agents have been scrambling to deal with a continued surge of migration at the border, much of it being assisted or capitalized on by smugglers and other criminal groups. The Biden administration recently announced an operation to target smugglers facilitating illegal migration across the border.