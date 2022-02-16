Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs
Migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border increased in January, and almost doubled the number of encounters from January 2021, according to a court filing obtained by Fox News.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 migrant encounters in January 2022.
The court filing also revealed that 62,573 migrants were released into the United States in January.