Border security
Published

Migrant encounters on southern border increase in January, almost double numbers from 2021: Court docs

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 migrant encounters in the month of January

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Bill Melugin | Fox News
Migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border increased in January, and almost doubled the number of encounters from January 2021, according to a court filing obtained by Fox News.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 153,941 migrant encounters in January 2022.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent monitors single-adult male detainees at Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2019.   (Reuters/Veronica G. Cardenas//File Photo)

The court filing also revealed that 62,573 migrants were released into the United States in January.

