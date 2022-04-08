Midwestern storm will bring rainy weather, snow across Great Lakes, Northeast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stubborn storm system spinning across the upper Midwest will bring ongoing rain and snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast this weekend.

MAJOR OUTAGE HITS PUERTO RICO, SHUTTERING SCHOOLS AND OFFICES

Much cooler temperatures will continue for the region.

Record-high heat is still happening over California and parts of the Southwest.

The fire danger will be critical for areas stretching from the Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley.

Meanwhile, the Northwest will be active, with another round of coastal rain and mountain snow.

Next week we will be watching a very dynamic storm that will bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and severe weather once again for areas across the South.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stay tuned for all the latest details.