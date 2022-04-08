Expand / Collapse search
Midwestern storm will bring rainy weather, snow across Great Lakes, Northeast

Record-high heat is still happening in the West

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
A stubborn storm system spinning across the upper Midwest will bring ongoing rain and snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast this weekend.  

Much cooler temperatures will continue for the region.

Friday fire weather outlook 

Friday fire weather outlook  (Credit: Fox News)

Record-high heat is still happening over California and parts of the Southwest

Friday fire weather alerts

Friday fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The fire danger will be critical for areas stretching from the Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley.  

Friday potential western record-high temperatures

Friday potential western record-high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest will be active, with another round of coastal rain and mountain snow.

Early week severe setup

Early week severe setup (Credit: Fox News)

Next week we will be watching a very dynamic storm that will bring blizzard conditions to the Plains and severe weather once again for areas across the South.  

U.S. futuretrack

U.S. futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Stay tuned for all the latest details. 

Your Money