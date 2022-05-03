Expand / Collapse search
Midwest severe weather continues as fire danger is critical for Southwest, Rockies

More severe storms will move into the Plains

By Janice Dean
Strong-to-severe storms will be possible for parts of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, including Indiana and Ohio, where primary voting is taking place.  

Ohio primary forecast

Ohio primary forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details and plan ahead if you live in these states.  

Indiana primary forecast

Indiana primary forecast (Credit: Fox News)

More severe storms will move into the Plains on Wednesday and Thursday for the Mississippi Valley

Midweek severe threat

Midweek severe threat (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding over the next few days for the Plains and the Mississippi Valley, while wildfire danger is critical for parts of the southern Rockies and the Southwest.

Fire weather alerts across the Southwest

Fire weather alerts across the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures remain above average across the South, and it’s cold enough for snow across the northern and central Rockies. 

