Midwest severe weather continues as fire danger is critical for Southwest, Rockies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe storms will be possible for parts of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, including Indiana and Ohio, where primary voting is taking place.

KANSAS TORNADO GENERATED 165 MPH WINDS AS IT DESTROYED HOMES

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details and plan ahead if you live in these states.

More severe storms will move into the Plains on Wednesday and Thursday for the Mississippi Valley.

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding over the next few days for the Plains and the Mississippi Valley, while wildfire danger is critical for parts of the southern Rockies and the Southwest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures remain above average across the South, and it’s cold enough for snow across the northern and central Rockies.