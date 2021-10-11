Midwest, Great Lakes facing severe weather threat

Severe storms will continue to bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes Monday and Tuesday.

Today’s risk is centered across the Midwest and Great Lakes while tomorrow the stronger storms will be spread over the Central and Southern Plains.

A powerful early season winter storm will bring the coldest air so far for a widespread section of the West where record lows overnight will be possible.

Feet of snow will fall over the Rockies with some accumulating snow possible for the lower elevations too.

Strong winds could bring blizzard conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Strong winds also will be a problem behind the cold front where high wind warnings and advisories are up for California and the desert Southwest.