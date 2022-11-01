What's at stake in next week's midterms, several kids injured in Halloween shooting and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FINAL COUNTDOWN - Here's what's at stake in next week’s midterm elections. Continue reading …

DEAFENING SILENCE - Democrat leaders refuse to say if they support trans surgeries for kids. Continue reading …

HALLOWEEN NIGHT HORROR - Several children among at least 14 injured in Chicago mass shooting. Continue reading …

BIGGEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK - Best places to retire in America as inflation woes persist. Continue reading …

DEMS VS. THE MILITARY - Sen. Tom Cotton says wokeness won’t win wars. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

BIBI'S COMEBACK? - Netanyahu plots return as Israelis vote for new government. Continue reading …



POLL PREDICTION - Democrats hold slight edge in Senate races heading into final week before midterms. Continue reading …

TAKING THE MIDDLE ROAD - Independent Senate candidate pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

FAKE NEWS - Eight times the media admitted it got a major narrative wrong. Continue reading …



‘BASELESS CLAIMS' - Politico reporter denounces GOP for spreading Paul Pelosi assault ‘disinformation’ his own outlet reported. Continue reading …

OUT OF THEIR HANDS - MSNBC's Jen Psaki says 'not a lot' Democrats could do about 'reality' of inflation. Continue reading …

POLITICAL RHETORIC - New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office scolds reporter who claimed she ‘makes political violence more likely.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Paul Pelosi attack still has many unanswered questions. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Democrats will use horrific Paul Pelosi attack to hold onto censorship. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Democrats are looking increasingly desperate. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats aren't going to rebuild trust by just smearing conservatives. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DIESEL DISASTER - Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices. Continue reading …

IN THEIR OWN WORDS - Michael J. Fox, Selma Blair, Danica Patrick and more stars on overcoming health battles. Continue reading …



TOTALLY TERRIFYING - Heidi Klum attends her lavish NYC Halloween party in elaborate giant worm costume. Continue reading …

‘INCREDIBLE’ FIND - Steve Irwin-like wildlife enthusiast shows off rare snake. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Democrats, they are looking increasingly desperate. And as per usual and as we predicted, they are attempting to scare you, the American people, with the same old lies and smears that we see every single election year."

- SEAN HANNITY

