JESSE WATTERS: Paul Pelosi attack still has many unanswered questions

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a closer look at Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape's alleged plans to harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the many lingering questions about the assault on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: When they asked [Paul] DePape what he was there to do, the paper says he just wanted to talk to Nancy and "if Nancy were to tell the truth, he would let her go and if she lied, he was going to break her kneecaps. By breaking her kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

Which goes to show you just how crazy this guy is. He wasn't there to kill her. He was there to kneecap her and wheelchair her in front of Congress. How a homeless guy was going to get the House Speaker from San Francisco to Washington with broken kneecaps?

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK: SAN FRANCISCO DA ANNOUNCES CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE

…

This guy should have been deported. He should have been in a mental institution, or at least behind bars for his previous felonies. He shouldn't have been anywhere near the Pelosi's house. But we also have questions about what happened that night. How did this homeless drug addict even get inside the house?

No one has been able to give us a straight answer about that. Now, there was glass broken at the rear door. We've seen those photos, but there looks like there's glass on both sides, inside and out, and FBI sources are telling "Primetime" that's odd. If the glass door was smashed in, why didn't Pelosi's alarm go off? Right? That's what the San Francisco police chief seems to be saying. Maybe he didn't have an alarm or didn't put it on.