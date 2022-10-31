SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are looking increasingly desperate

Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats do not have "anything positive" to run on and how they will continue with "lies and smears" on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMS ARE PETRIFIED THAT THEY COULD LOSE

SEAN HANNITY: But let's be clear, the only thing that does matter is what happens on Election Day. So take nothing for granted. That means everybody has to vote, everybody has to participate. Now, still, at this point, Democrats, they are looking increasingly desperate. And as per usual and as we predicted, they are attempting to scare you, the American people, with the same old lies and smears that we see every single election year. I said at the very beginning of this election year, the Democrats, they have nothing positive to run on.

They will run on three things I said. One – January six, I hate Donald Trump. That has fizzled. The Dobbs decision. And that in many ways has backfired since so many Democrats want zero restrictions on abortion, meaning that they support abortion up until the moment of birth. That is quite out of touch with most of the American people. Number three, you know the drill. According to them, Republicans, you are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, transphobic. You want dirty air and water. You want to throw granny and grandpa off a cliff and you want deep cuts. You want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. Of course, none of that is true. But after two horrific years under the most incompetent president and Democratic Party in history, this is all they have left.



