Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash

Heidi Klum detailed her Halloween-prep on Instagram before ultimately unveiling her giant worm costume

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
'AGT' judge Heidi Klum on her favorite season moments

Heidi Klum spoke with Fox News Digital on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet about dressing up for the shows as well as her upcoming plans for Fashion Week with her daughter.

Heidi Klum revealed her highly-anticipated Halloween costume on Monday night, shocking and terrifying Instagram users as a realistic-looking gigantic worm.

The former model, who throws extravagant Halloween bashes every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She held her 21st Annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side.

Her spooky get-up was part of a couple's costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022, in New York City. 

Amazon Prime's Instagram page posted a video of Klum's outfit. The "America's Got Talent" judge was seen spinning around in the astonishing costume.

HEIDI KLUM PREPARES TO REVEAL EXTREME HALLOWEEN COSTUME

"Trick or treat, now to see who I will be," Klum is seen mouthing before the dramatic reveal. "Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," the caption read.

Klum, 49, previously told Fox News Digital that she enjoys hosting Halloween bashes to encourage people to "step out of their comfort zone" for the night.

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

HEIDI KLUM GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT SENDING HER DAUGHTER OFF TO COLLEGE: ‘KIDS SPREAD THEIR WINGS’

The "America's Got Talent" judge wowed her Halloween guests with her realistic worm costume.

The German-American model teased that her costume was "claustrophobic" and "a lot" without revealing what it was.

"It's just a lot of everything," she told Fox News Digital. "It's just a lot. A lot of everything."

  • Heidi Klum as Shrek character
    Image 1 of 4

    Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2018, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

  • Model Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween
    Image 2 of 4

    Heidi Klum poses as Jessica Rabbit for her 2015 Halloween party.  (Andrew Toth/WireImage)

  • Klum in a blue Halloween costume
    Image 3 of 4

    Heidi Klum attends the Absolut 100 and Heidi Klum's Halloween Party at 1 Oak on October 31, 2008, in New York City.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

  • Heidi Klum in a terrifying Halloween costume in 2019
    Image 4 of 4

    Heidi Klum's creepy look for her 20th annual Halloween party at The Cathedral Oct. 31, 2019. (Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan )

Klum's past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

