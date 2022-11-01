Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash

Heidi Klum revealed her highly-anticipated Halloween costume on Monday night, shocking and terrifying Instagram users as a realistic-looking gigantic worm.

The former model, who throws extravagant Halloween bashes every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She held her 21st Annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side.

Her spooky get-up was part of a couple's costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Amazon Prime's Instagram page posted a video of Klum's outfit. The "America's Got Talent" judge was seen spinning around in the astonishing costume.

"Trick or treat, now to see who I will be," Klum is seen mouthing before the dramatic reveal. "Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," the caption read.

Klum, 49, previously told Fox News Digital that she enjoys hosting Halloween bashes to encourage people to "step out of their comfort zone" for the night.

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said of the party, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

The German-American model teased that her costume was "claustrophobic" and "a lot" without revealing what it was.

"It's just a lot of everything," she told Fox News Digital. "It's just a lot. A lot of everything."

Klum's past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Larry Fink contributed to this report.