MSNBC's Jen Psaki throws up hands on inflation: 'Not a lot' Democrats could do about 'that reality'

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that inflation was a "global issue" and Democrats couldn't do much to "change that reality."

"When you look at the economy and you look at inflation, it consistently rates as a top issue of voters. And Republicans, when you ask those folks who say that, they’re consistently saying they’re going to vote Republican by pretty lopsided margins. Is there anything Democrats could have done? Was there a missed opportunity here for Democrats to not face that kind of a headwind?" host Steve Kornacki asked Psaki.

Psaki insisted inflation was a global issue and that there wasn't much Democrats could have done about it ahead of the midterm elections.

"There’s not a lot of Democrats could have done to change that reality. What you are seeing people like Barack Obama and Joe Biden do is really try to make this about a choice and not a referendum on President Biden. You heard him say almost exactly that when he was answering questions over the weekend," Psaki said.

DEMOCRATS LOOK TO OBAMA AS THEIR PARTY'S CLOSER AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Former President Obama hit the campaign trail for Democrats running in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin over the weekend.

"But right now, I think that’s their closing argument. It’s about, we know inflation is an issue. We know your costs are too high. But who has a better plan? We have a better plan. So give us a chance to have more time. And we’re going to have to see if that works or not," Psaki added.

Psaki told NBC's Chuck Todd in September that the Democratic Party knows "they will lose" if the midterm elections end up being a referendum on President Biden, her old boss.

"Look, I think that Democrats... If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that," she said.

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW ‘THEY WILL LOSE’ IF MIDTERMS ARE A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEN

Psaki hit the road earlier this month to talk to residents in Pennsylvania with Robin Young, a canvasser for Planned Parenthood Votes. After Young spoke to voter Amanda Rivera about Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, Psaki asked what was most important to her voting decision.

Rivera said jobs and the economy were the most important.

"As a mother of four children, the jobs, they say that all these jobs are out there, but they don’t want to pay enough for you to actually live off of the jobs—so you know, I’d like there to be, you know, more jobs available with the flexibility to be able to actually work and take care of your family," Rivera said.

She said at the end of their conversation that it was likely not the answer they wanted.