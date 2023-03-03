Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan woman found dead, tied up and wrapped in tarp in abandoned juvenile detention center

Michigan State Police identified the woman as Kayla Sedoskey.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A dead Michigan woman was found tied up and wrapped in a tarp Friday inside an abandoned juvenile detention center. 

The Michigan State Police identified the woman as Kayla Sedoskey. The body was discovered after someone went exploring inside the building, FOX Detroit reported.

Kayla Sedoskey was found dead in an abandoned Michigan detention center, police said. 

Kayla Sedoskey was found dead in an abandoned Michigan detention center, police said.  (Fox Detroit)

Authorities were called to the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in French Township. Troopers entered the building and found Sedoskey, a resident of Monroe, 40 miles south of Detroit. 

Her cause of death is still under investigation

The facility was run by the religious-based organization Boysville of Michigan until it ceased operations after losing funding. It was abandoned in 2008. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.