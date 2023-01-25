Michigan troopers fatally shoot man who open fired on them in Detroit

Michigan State Police said troopers shot and killed a man who opened fire on them Tuesday night in Detroit.

One trooper advised dispatchers they were being hit by a green laser that a suspect was shining from the second story of a home, police said in a series of tweets.

Moments later, the first trooper advised that they were being shot at from the home.

Troopers approaching the home on foot encountered the suspect leaving the home and opening fire, and troopers returned fire, police said.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Members of the state police homicide task force have responded and are investigating, police said.