Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Michigan's Oxford schools to require clear backpacks after deadly shooting

Four students died as a result of a Nov. 30 shooting when Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly opened fire in a school hallway

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Clear backpacks will be among the safety measures required in January at Oxford Community Schools in Michigan in reaction to a Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and left seven others wounded at Oxford High School.

The new policies came in an update message Thursday from Schools Superintendent Tim Throne.

"Safety, both physical and emotional, is at the top of our list," he told students and parents in a video posted to YouTube.

The district also will be adding additional counselors, therapists, trauma specialists, private security and therapy dogs when students return to classes Monday after their winter break. 

"We want the kids in the school to have an additional source of calm and additional source of comfort," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said of the therapy dogs, according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit

OXFORD SCHOOL SHOOTING: SUPERINTENDENT TIM THRONE DELAYS RETIREMENT AMID TRAGEDY 

Throne added that police were investigating a social media threat from before the break. 

"Unfortunately, many times with these social media threats, we never get a clear answer," Throne said. "But in any event, I wanted to let you know, we haven't forgotten about that."

He thanked the community for their suggestions moving forward and asked people to continue sharing their ideas. He added that virtual town halls would be held the first week of January. 

Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly shot and killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. 

Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly shot and killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.  (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire on students in a hallway on Nov. 30 after coming out of a school restroom with a gun he apparently had stashed in his backpack. 

Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, face involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, face involuntary manslaughter charges. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

His parents had been at the school the morning before the shooting to discuss violent drawings Crumbley’s teacher found. He was sent back to class hours before the shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crumbley faces first-degree murder and terrorism charges and his parents face involuntary manslaughter charges after they bought him a gun before the shooting and allegedly ignored warning signs he displayed. 

Your Money