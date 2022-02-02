Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Michigan man charged with animal abuse after police found 164 dogs in and around his house

Raymond Feagles was charged with animal abuse and neglect and plead not guilty

Associated Press
EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 72-year-old northern Michigan man has been charged with animal abuse and neglect after authorities said 164 dogs were found in and around his Traverse City-area home.

Raymond Feagles of East Bay Township pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Grand Traverse County and township officials discovered the dogs Friday as they were conducting a court-sanctioned cleanup of the property as part of an earlier blight case. The dogs were inside and outside the home, according to the newspaper.

A half-dozen animal control departments from nearby counties and a couple of area humane societies responded to the property.

Attorney Paul Jarboe who represented Feagles during Tuesday's hearing in 86th District Court said he has requested a court-appointed lawyer due to Feagles' limited finances. Feagles has a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing scheduled.

