Michigan man charged with animal abuse after police found 164 dogs in and around his house

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 72-year-old northern Michigan man has been charged with animal abuse and neglect after authorities said 164 dogs were found in and around his Traverse City-area home.

Raymond Feagles of East Bay Township pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Grand Traverse County and township officials discovered the dogs Friday as they were conducting a court-sanctioned cleanup of the property as part of an earlier blight case. The dogs were inside and outside the home, according to the newspaper.

A half-dozen animal control departments from nearby counties and a couple of area humane societies responded to the property.

Attorney Paul Jarboe who represented Feagles during Tuesday's hearing in 86th District Court said he has requested a court-appointed lawyer due to Feagles' limited finances. Feagles has a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing scheduled.