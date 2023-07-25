Michigan man allegedly preyed on young girls on amusement park pool: police

A man in Michigan is accused of inappropriately touching young girls at an amusement park on July 22.

Michigan State Police said that a 39-year-old male was taken into custody after "inappropriately touching young girls" who were in the wave pool at Michigan's Adventure Adventure theme park in Muskegon.

Benjamin Koche was later identified as the suspect, according to FOX 17. Koche was charged with criminal sexual assault, and prosecutors say that several of the six victims are under the age of 13.

Prosecutors allege that victims reported the man touching them on the buttocks. One of the victims told police that Koche grabbed them by the hips and pulled them closer to him.

MI SUPREME COURT EXPANDS PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR SAME-SEX PARTNERS

According to the report, Michigan's Adventure said that the park's security team immediately addressed the situation.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN'S PRESIDENT CONDEMNS ANTISEMITIC VANDALISM AT 2 OFF-CAMPUS FRATERNITY HOUSES

"On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police," an amusement park spokesperson said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Any additional victims are being asked to call 800-328-0911.