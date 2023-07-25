Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

University of Michigan's president condemns antisemitic vandalism at 2 off-campus fraternity houses

Both the MI fraternity houses are vacant for the summer

Associated Press
The University of Michigan's president has condemned antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses.

President Santa Ono sent an email to students saying the vandalism includes broken windows and "vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic" messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika at one of the locations.

"These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community," Ono wrote in the email.

Both houses are vacant for the summer.

The University Of Michigan North Campus sign

A sign is shown on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on July 30, 2019.  (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking tips about the vandalism. It said the vandalism is believed to have occurred early last week, news outlets reported.

"Hate has no home in the City of Ann Arbor," the police department said in a news release.