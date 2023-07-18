Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan man accused of killing, dismembering wife gunned down by state police

Tony Roy, 44, killed in Detroit after pointing gun at passenger during traffic stop

Associated Press
A 44-year-old man sought in the slaying of his wife and dismemberment of her body has been fatally shot by state police following a traffic stop in Detroit.

Troopers shot Tony Roy late Monday night as he pointed a gun at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle he was driving on the city's northwest side, according to police.

Roy, of Burton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Roy after police found human remains Saturday in garbage bags in the bathtub of an apartment in Burton, about 75 miles northwest of Detroit. Officers had received a tip about a dead woman inside the apartment, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

A man wanted in connection with his wife's murder and dismemberment was shot and killed by Michigan state police. (Fox News)

The victim later was identified as Shauna Roy, 41.

Burton police spent the weekend sifting through evidence and attempting to locate the woman’s husband. Ross said evidence led investigators to Tony Roy’s whereabouts in the Detroit area, WJRT-TV reported.

On Monday, troopers located Roy and pulled him over in a traffic stop when he was shot. The woman in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.

No details about the woman in the vehicle or her relationship to Roy were released.