Man who fled from, shot at Indiana officers charged on 3 attempted murder counts

A central Indiana man accused of resisting arrest and shooting at three sheriff's deputies has been formally charged in the June attack.

Tarron H. Conwell, 19, was charged Monday with three counts of attempted murder, one count of resisting law enforcement and a weapons-related misdemeanor by Delaware County prosecutors.

INDIANAPOLIS INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SHERIFF'S DEPUTY IN ESCAPE ATTEMPT, FACES DEATH PENALTY

Investigators said Conwell, who was wanted on a warrant, was pursued by the three Delaware County deputies as he fled on foot in Muncie on June 23. He allegedly fired a handgun at the deputies and one deputy returned fire in the city about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

None of the deputies were hit by gunfire, but gunfire struck a police car as one of the deputies used the vehicle to hit Conwell and protect the another officer on foot, police said.

SEX OFFENDER WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS SHOT, INJURED BY POLICE AFTER SHOOTOUT AT ARKANSAS HOTEL

Conwell was hospitalized with injuries and released into police custody last week. He remains in Delaware County Jail and is being held on a $330,000 bond, The Star Press reported.

Indiana State Police said after June's incident in Delaware County that Conwell was wanted for questioning in an unrelated case and had active warrants out of adjacent Madison County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Conwell’s behalf and an initial hearing had not been scheduled for him as of Tuesday.