Michigan couple sentenced for sex trafficking involving disabled woman

A Michigan couple who were accused in 2017 of keeping a disabled woman in a shed and selling her for sexual services received sentences on Thursday, according to court records.

Michael Welch, 40, and Misty George, 32, both faced charges of prostitution and human trafficking in connection with a 29-year-old woman who they kept in a shed by their Macomb Township trailer, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing court records.

The couple was accused of forcing the woman, who was mentally and physically disabled, to do sexual services, which they advertised online, the court records reportedly said.

Welch received five to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including human trafficking. George pleaded no contest to human trafficking and had agreed to testify against Welch. She was sentenced to five years of probation, with credit for more than a year in jail.

Authorities said Welch and George had let the disabled woman rent a space in their mobile home then forced her to live in the shed after she was unable to pay rent. The woman’s relatives eventually contacted police.

